Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Lowered to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 59,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Worldline has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.