Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Worley stock remained flat at $$8.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

