WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading Up 270.4%

Shares of WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) were up 270.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

WOWI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

