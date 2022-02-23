WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.42

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$167.42 and traded as low as C$148.25. WSP Global shares last traded at C$150.01, with a volume of 279,867 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$171.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.