W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 16,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,719,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.