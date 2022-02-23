W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 16,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,719,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
