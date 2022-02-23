WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.