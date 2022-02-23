WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

