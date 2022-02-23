Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $47,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $8,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

