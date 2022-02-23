Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. 3,700,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,277. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

