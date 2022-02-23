Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

XNCR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xencor by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

