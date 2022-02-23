Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
XNCR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
