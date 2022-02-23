Xend Finance Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.92 million and $194,949.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.