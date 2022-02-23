Xeno Token (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $19.93 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded down 22% against the dollar. Xeno Token has a market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

