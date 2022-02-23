Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.26. 19,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 451,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

