Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

