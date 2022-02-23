Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.89.
In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.