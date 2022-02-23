Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

