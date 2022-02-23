XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001680 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.