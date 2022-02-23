Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 180,682 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.97.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
