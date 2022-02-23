XSGD (XSGD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.75 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $188.09 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 253,321,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

