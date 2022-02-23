Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $52,178.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $44,449.70 and $52,178.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,236,190 coins and its circulating supply is 4,269,756 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

