XYO Hits Market Cap of $241.92 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. XYO has a market cap of $241.92 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

