Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $31,400.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$7.89 on Wednesday. 722,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,371. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $344.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
