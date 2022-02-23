Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

