Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.53. 2,682,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.56.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,592,903.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

