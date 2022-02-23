Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 over the last quarter.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.