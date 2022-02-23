Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The company traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 2402149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YRI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

