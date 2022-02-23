YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.06

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.06 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 26515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.35.
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
