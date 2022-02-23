Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.11

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1367599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The company has a market cap of $924.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

