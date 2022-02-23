Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

