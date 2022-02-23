Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.84.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

