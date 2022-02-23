YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,364.14

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,364.14 ($18.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($17.27). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($17.34), with a volume of 96,030 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($22.30) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 123.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.14.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($416.97).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

