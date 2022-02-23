Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,717.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $67,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

