Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRDG. Citigroup upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

