Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in ContraFect by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,479 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

