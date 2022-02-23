Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($0.94). Delcath Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

DCTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

