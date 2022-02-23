Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.49 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $152.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.63 million and the lowest is $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $480.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $491.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.95 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $478.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $770.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.