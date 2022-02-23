Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.