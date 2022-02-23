Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $573.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.34 million and the lowest is $570.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $479.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

