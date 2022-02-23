Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 626,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

