Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.01. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

