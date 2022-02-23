Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $42.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

