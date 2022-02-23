Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $20.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $21.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.64 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XERS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

