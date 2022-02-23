Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post $12.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $28.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $21,780,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

