Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

NYSE CPRI opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.