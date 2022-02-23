Zacks: Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 149,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

