Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

