Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 1,465,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,084,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

