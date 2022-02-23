Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 312,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,407. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

