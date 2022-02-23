Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 214,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.