Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.63. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 457,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

