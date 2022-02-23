Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,976,385 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

