Zacks: Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GAN.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 495,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.59. GAN has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

